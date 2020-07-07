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Project Salus - Track the People, Track the Food
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37 views • July 07, 2020
Project Salus is a massive tracking program launched by the Pentagon using artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and a bunch of other tech the average person has no idea even exists. With it, they say they'll be able to predict COVID hot spots (so can we; just look at nursing homes), supply chain problems and other logistics issues. These systems already have geolocation data that allow them to do mapping, resource allocation, etc.
The scariest part of this is they will have the ability to trace all food, down to the individual coffee bean, from it's inception right until it gets into your cup. This is a level of control never before seen on planet earth.
Tune in to this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the deeper implications of Project Salus.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit#gid=1450619927
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
The scariest part of this is they will have the ability to trace all food, down to the individual coffee bean, from it's inception right until it gets into your cup. This is a level of control never before seen on planet earth.
Tune in to this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the deeper implications of Project Salus.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit#gid=1450619927
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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