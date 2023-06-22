Do Not Be Helpless In The Face Of The Decadence And Destruction

Create New Account
glock 1911
Published Yesterday

As things in our country replicate the same downward trajectory that marks ALL communist conquests, don't be docile, helpless and weak.  Reject modernity.  Prepare.  Get strong and healthy.  Learn new skills.  Become self sufficient.  Question for today-Who did they "off" in that submarine?

weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

