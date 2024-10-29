ANOTHER FOOLISH DOCTOR DIES EXPECTEDLY....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another young healthy doctor with many names just died suddenly. Someone who worked with him reported that he did indeed get the shot. I didn't need to know that though. It's best to assume it unless proven otherwise.
I'm sure they'll claim his LDL was too high or low, or he had an unknown heart defect. Yes that's it.
Sources
https://www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com/m/obituaries/George-Mark-Iv/Memories
https://m.facebook.com/hearthousenj/
Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hr3o2n4YO7s
Music: Summer Wine - Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
