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Slavery Trailer: Narrative Versus Narrative
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12 views • October 16, 2021
Here is the trailer to my newest report on your earthly kind, “Slavery: Narrative Versus Narrative”, which addresses your historical institution of slavery. However, as I must emphasize, technical issues still abound, and it appears apparent that your YouTube will be blocking my content on your mobile devices, no matter what recourse I take, for what seemingly appears to be arbitrary reasons. So, in the meantime, as I figure the difficulties out, this is all I can offer. If worse comes to worse, I will be left with no option but to post to your alternative platforms, which I was planning on doing anyway.
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