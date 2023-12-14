SPECIAL HANUKKAH EPISODE: The Maccabean Revolt of 2023 | The Caroline Glick Show In - Focus

Posted 12December2023 JNS:

Caroline examines the Macabees, Hellenists and the struggle for Jewish identity throughout history including our present moment.



[When Antiochus sent a demand for the return of captured ‘Greek cities’ in Eretz Yisrael] …Shimon rebuffed these demands…, and responded in resolute and firm terms:

"We didn't take a foreign land and we didn't exist on the spoils of other nations, but on the lands of our fathers that through the years was illegally seized by our enemies. We, when we had the opportunity, restored our birthright." - Shimon Maccabee to the Greek Antiochus 2158 year ago. 3626 -136BCE

hanukkah, chanukkah, israel, gaza, hamas, hezbollah, iran, Caroline Glick,



