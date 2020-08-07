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640 DOCTORS, CV19 IS A GLOBAL SCAM
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100 views • August 07, 2020
Translator, translates from English into Spanish. This is a mirror of a mirror. The quality isn't that great, but the information is critical and it's very important to download this so that it's not taken down or erased from any media.
COVID-19 is a global scam as per 640 world doctors!
Hang in there, the information gets better around minute 7:30
COVID-19 is a global scam as per 640 world doctors!
Hang in there, the information gets better around minute 7:30
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