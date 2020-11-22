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Γέροντας Εφραίμ της Αριζόνα: Συμβουλές για την σωστή Εξομολόγηση
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21 views • November 22, 2020
Ο Γέροντας Εφραίμ στην Αμερική ίδρυσε 19 μοναστήρια, 17 στις ΗΠΑ και 2 στον Καναδά, ανδρικά και γυναικεία, τα οποία υπάγονται στην Ελληνορθόδοξη Αρχιεπισκοπή Αμερικής και Καναδά. Τα μοναστήρια αυτά βρίσκονται: Δύο στη Φλόριντα, δύο στο Τέξας, δύο στο Σικάγο, δύο στη νότια Καρολίνα, ένα στη Νέα Υόρκη, ένα στην Ουάσιγκτον, ένα στην Πενσυλβανία, ένα στην Καλιφόρνια, ένα στο Ιλινόϊς, ένα στο Μίτσιγκαν, ένα στο Μόντρεαλ και ένα στο Τορόντο. Έχει ιδρύσει επίσης ένα γηροκομείο.
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