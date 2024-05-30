Create New Account
KTLA NEWS SHILLS KEEP DROPPING LIKE SOCCER PLAYERS! MARK KRISKI STROKES OUT!
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

This time it's Mark Kriski. His wife is a sicko crime reporter named Jennifer Gould. They all look like sick devil worshippers. You can't make it up!

Sources

https://www.tmz.com/2024/05/29/ktla-weatherman-mark-kriski-mild-stroke-recovering-sam-rubin-death/

https://x.com/markkriski

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinestrokecovidmark kriski

