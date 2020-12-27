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[Mirror] Michael Jaco, Deep State intimations, murders, assassinations, vote fraud and election stealing.
FredDiscerns
FredDiscerns
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340 views • December 27, 2020
Mirrored from Michael Jaco Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/0916CVHGkdk

🎖️𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙄𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤?🎖️

Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.

I have a full range of online courses on developing intuition. Developing and utilizing intuition over my 35 year career was the greatest achievement I experienced and now I share these life changing experiences and share how anyone can tap into these abilities with a broad range of courses.

These courses include Unleashing Intuition Secrets, Intuitive Physique, Remote Viewing, Remote Influencing, Remote Healing, Past Life Discovery, several books on developing intuition and much more.

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/unleashingin...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichaelJaco3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unleashingi...

https://www.twitch.tv/unleashingintui...
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy