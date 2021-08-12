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Naked Hunter Biden Tells Hooker That Russian Drug Dealers Stole Another Laptop For Blackmail
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354 views • August 12, 2021
A newly unearthed 2019 video shows a naked Hunter Biden telling a prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole one of his laptops for blackmail.
Joe Biden’s deviant spawn Hunter filmed himself with the hooker in a Las Vegas hotel room in January 2019 and left his camera on as he recounted the story of his 18-day Vegas bender in 2018 where he almost overdosed.
“I spent f*cking crazy amounts of money,” Hunter told the unidentified hooker. “I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f*cking party’ and each night it’s nobody.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/naked-hunter-biden-tells-hooker-russian-drug-dealers-stole-another-laptop-blackmail-video/
Joe Biden’s deviant spawn Hunter filmed himself with the hooker in a Las Vegas hotel room in January 2019 and left his camera on as he recounted the story of his 18-day Vegas bender in 2018 where he almost overdosed.
“I spent f*cking crazy amounts of money,” Hunter told the unidentified hooker. “I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f*cking party’ and each night it’s nobody.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/naked-hunter-biden-tells-hooker-russian-drug-dealers-stole-another-laptop-blackmail-video/
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