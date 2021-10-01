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DR. PATRICK PHILLIPS ACCUSED OF SPREADING MISINFORMATION, BARRED FROM GIVING KILL SHOT EXEMPTIONS
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101 views • October 01, 2021
New Normal Watch: #411
Real doctor stepping up!
Global News :
An Ontario doctor, based in the northern part of the province, has been barred from giving out medical exemptions for masks or COVID-19 vaccines and has been accused by the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ontario of engaging "in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct" over misinformation spread through his social media accounts.
The doctor likened government health measures to what happened in Nazi Germany and claimed employers were "violating the law" when attempting to find out if workers were vaccinated.
As Seán O'Shea reports, the doctor says he's proud of what he's done.
Real doctor stepping up!
Global News :
An Ontario doctor, based in the northern part of the province, has been barred from giving out medical exemptions for masks or COVID-19 vaccines and has been accused by the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ontario of engaging "in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct" over misinformation spread through his social media accounts.
The doctor likened government health measures to what happened in Nazi Germany and claimed employers were "violating the law" when attempting to find out if workers were vaccinated.
As Seán O'Shea reports, the doctor says he's proud of what he's done.
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