© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enuma Elish Tablet II
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 5 months ago
Enuma Elish, the Babylonian Creation Epic Tablet II
Enuma Elish translates to "When on High" When you hear this, keep in mind that these tablets are over 6000 years old, so some of the translations are a little off. The formation of the solar system is the real story behind the epic. There are gonna be 7 of these because that's how long the Enuma Elish is. It's a pretty short read when compared to the New Testament. The Enuma Elish and other Babylonian texts such as the Atrahasis are the general inspiration for popular culture.
Enuma Elish translates to "When on High" When you hear this, keep in mind that these tablets are over 6000 years old, so some of the translations are a little off. The formation of the solar system is the real story behind the epic. There are gonna be 7 of these because that's how long the Enuma Elish is. It's a pretty short read when compared to the New Testament. The Enuma Elish and other Babylonian texts such as the Atrahasis are the general inspiration for popular culture.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.