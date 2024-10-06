GAZA: Battle for Jabaliya - Start of a New IDF Operation

Battle for Jabaliya: Start of a New IDF Operation

Situation as of 7:00 PM on October 6, 2024

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces have launched another ground operation in Jabaliya. Prior to this, IDF units operated in the locality in May, occupying the southeastern part of the camp within three weeks before leaving, reporting the destruction of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of Hamas fighters.

The new offensive was linked by the IDF Spokesperson's Office to receiving intelligence about the restoration of Hamas' combat potential in the locality. The 162nd Division, redeployed from the "Philadelphia Corridor" in the south, is involved.

▪️The IDF Spokesperson's Office announced the evacuation from the northern Gaza Strip. Hamas tried to prevent the evacuation, calling on residents to move only to the neighboring area.

▪️There is no clear information on the front configuration near Jabaliya. Hamas claims Israeli units are present on the northern and southern outskirts, while the IDF claims complete encirclement.

▪️Palestinian formations launched two rockets towards the border Zikim and Ashkelon, both intercepted. The Israelis continued strikes on Jabaliya and neighboring localities, resulting in 45 killed and 256 injured.

🔻Five months after the last operation, Hamas has reportedly restored its combat potential, prompting another IDF operation. The Israeli public questions the need for repeated operations in the same areas.

Hamas' control over Gaza's governance and infrastructure makes it the only viable governing body, despite IDF strikes. The situation suits the Israeli government, with Gaza becoming a training ground as elite units are redeployed to the war with "Hezbollah".

Adding:

Targets considered by Israel for attack in Iran include oil & gas facilities, missile bases, presidential complex, Khamenei’s compound & Revolutionary Guards command centers in Tehran. via N12News

Adding:

Al-Qassam Brigades Announces a series of operations targeting enemy incursions into Jabalya region in the North of the Strip.

➡️“Qassam fighters engage in fierce battles with the Zionist enemy forces in the axes of penetration north of the Gaza Strip.”

➡️“Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier in Banat Street east of Beit Hanoun north of the Gaza Strip.”

➡️“Qassam Brigades detonate a number of ground bombs in a Zionist personnel carrier and two military bulldozers of the type "D9" in the northwestern areas of Gaza City.”

➡️“Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist "Merkava" tank with a "Yassin 105" shell west of Jabalia camp north of the Strip.”

➡️“In a complex operation, our fighters managed to detonate a highly explosive device in a Zionist "Merkava 4" tank surrounded by a number of soldiers, and target the evacuation group with an anti-personnel shell while it was trying to transport the dead and wounded soldiers east of Jabalia camp north of the Gaza Strip.”





