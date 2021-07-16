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The enemy is Mascaraing as humans when they are in fact Annunaki Lizards!
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215 views • July 16, 2021
Mankind is being attacked worldwide by an enemy that is a hybrid to look like mankind but in fact know by as humans!
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkmKKELHtCM
video source link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkmKKELHtCM
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