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BREAKING NEWS: CIA/GLOBALIST BIOWEAPON LABS FOUND IN UKRAINE. UPDATE & ANALYSIS.
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60 views • March 10, 2022
The globalist crime syndicate running our government and their CIA run fake news puppets are trying to cover up the existence of several of their extremely dangerous bioweapon labs in Ukraine which obviously pose a major threat to innocent Russian people(as well as innocent ukrainians).
This is more justification for Russia taking over the criminal, globalist Ukraine regime.
Ukrainians should not fight to defend the gangsters running their country. They would not be able to win a war with Russia and Putin will not genocide Ukrainians like the globalist, eugenics death cult(that created Nazi Germany)wants to do.
This wise course of action would save thousands of innocent lives as well as avoid triggering WW III.
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
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This is more justification for Russia taking over the criminal, globalist Ukraine regime.
Ukrainians should not fight to defend the gangsters running their country. They would not be able to win a war with Russia and Putin will not genocide Ukrainians like the globalist, eugenics death cult(that created Nazi Germany)wants to do.
This wise course of action would save thousands of innocent lives as well as avoid triggering WW III.
_______________________________
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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