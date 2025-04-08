Tariffs, Ohio's Beef with DOGE and Little Judges, Big Country

We tackle a series of discussions shaping Ohio's political and economic landscape.





We talk about President Trump's controversial tariffs and how they aim to reshape half a century of U.S. economic policy, with concerns about the impact on Ohio's economy.





We also discuss Intel's broken contract with Ohio, raising questions about the state's investment and future job opportunities.





We look at Ohio's beef with DOGE, a rise in sales tax, and the immense power held by federal judges.





Join us as we navigate these pressing issues, bringing common sense back to the conversation.





Common Sense Moments





00:00 "Martin Luther King Assassination Day"





08:13 Dependence on China: Security Risk





14:39 "Strategy Over Ideals Concerns"





18:16 Senate Bill Concerns on Tariffs





25:21 Trump's Personality Undermines Agenda





30:29 Intel-Related Hazards and Environmental Concerns





34:20 Tax Incentives for Corporate Attraction





36:22 Federal Funding Cuts Impact Services





43:28 Central Ohio Transit Tax Increase





50:45 Judicial Overreach and Forum Shopping





52:32 "Debating Ohio's Court of Claims"





59:10 "Distracted Driving Incident Warning"





Common Sense Takeaways





Tariff Talk [00:00:00 - 00:17:43] We talk about the complex world of tariffs, discussing their economic implications and the potential reshoring of American industry. Is the bombastic approach to tariffs a double-edged sword? We raise essential points about accountability and long-term vision in trade negotiations.





2. Intel's Contract Fiasco [00:17:44 - 00:36:22] With Intel breaking its commitment to the OhioOne project in Johnstown, OH, we dissect the intricate details of a contract that leaves Ohio taxpayers in a lurch. From traffic woes to economic uncertainty, this segment explores the real-life impacts of corporate decisions on local communities.





3. Tales of the Courts [00:36:23 - 00:55:15] Steve brings his legal expertise to address the power and checks of federal judges. Is it time for a judicial reform to curb forum shopping and prevent single judges from influencing national policies? The conversation shifts to potential solutions that could bring more balance and fairness to federal court proceedings.





4. A Valediction for Val Kilmer [00:55:16 - 01:05:16] In our heartfelt tribute, we remember the immense talent of Val Kilmer, whose roles have left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Whether you knew him as the Iceman or Doc Holiday, his legacy will undoubtedly remain cherished.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.