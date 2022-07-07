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Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
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Platform : Nintendo Switch
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Color: White
Neon Blue and Red
White
Style: Console
About this item
7-inch OLED screen - Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
Wired LAN port - Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
64 GB internal storage - Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software
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