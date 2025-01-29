Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 29, 2025 – ICE to deport 100,000 illegals from California while radical Leftists plot VIOLENT ATTACKS targeting non-gays

- Trump's Achievements and AI Wars (0:00)

- Critique of Media and Tech Industry (0:49)

- China's AI Achievements and America's Response (6:55)

- Trump's Deportation Policies and AI Implications (8:28)

- Trump's Actions and Future Prospects (26:50)

- AI's Role in the Future (32:24)

- Challenges and Opportunities in AI Development (55:27)

- Interview with Alex Jones (55:43)

- The Future of AI and National Security (1:03:32)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:04:39)

- Competition in AI and Decentralization (1:05:07)

- Challenges in AI Development and Innovation (1:20:08)

- Cultural and Educational Sabotage (1:21:29)

- The Role of Innovation and Ending Censorship (1:22:45)

- Support for RFK Jr. and Vaccine Safety (1:25:37)

- Concerns About Pharma Ads and COVID Fraud (1:33:20)

- The Future of Currency and Decentralization (1:39:02)

- The Role of Gold and Crypto in Financial Stability (1:55:05)

- The Importance of Local Governments and Decentralization (2:06:29)

- The Future of AI and Decentralized Governance (2:06:50)





