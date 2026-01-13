🚨Gaza's tent camps now uninhabitable as winter storm hits - 127,000 of 135,000 tents unusable

A severe winter storm is now bearing down on Gaza, threatening mass casualties among displaced families sleeping on bare ground without heating, blankets, or medicine.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reports a catastrophic shelter crisis after Israel’s destruction of ~90% of buildings and a 500-day blockade preventing aid.

