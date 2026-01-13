© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Gaza's tent camps now uninhabitable as winter storm hits — 127,000 of 135,000 tents unusable
The Government Media Office in Gaza reports a catastrophic shelter crisis after Israel’s destruction of ~90% of buildings and a 500-day blockade preventing aid.
🔴 127,000 of 135,000 tents are uninhabitable
🔴 Over 18 children died from cold exposure
🔴 303 shelters and 61 food centers hit by Israeli attacks
🔴 250,000 aid trucks blocked at crossings
A severe winter storm is now bearing down on Gaza, threatening mass casualties among displaced families sleeping on bare ground without heating, blankets, or medicine.