📌 TRIGGERED | If this insanity continues much longer, we’re going to have a military draft.
GalacticStorm
2246 Subscribers
231 views
Published Yesterday

Donald Trump Jr. - Joe Biden can barely walk - but that’s not stopping him from walking this country into more and more endless wars. If this insanity continues much longer, we’re going to have a military draft. It’s not hyperbole. It’s reality.  Richard Grenell explains why.

Keywords
podcastdon trump jrtriggeredrichard grenellbiden regime

