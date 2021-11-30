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US MEDICINE IS THE 3RD LARGEST CAUSE OF DEATH IN USA. ,, RFB
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10 views • November 30, 2021
US MEDICINE IS THE 3RD LARGEST CAUSE OF DEATH IN USA. ,, RFB
https://id2020.org/alliance
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/study_suggests_medical_errors_now_third_leading_cause_of_death_in_the_us
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/xCvGVdKDUSLV/
https://id2020.org/alliance
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/study_suggests_medical_errors_now_third_leading_cause_of_death_in_the_us
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/xCvGVdKDUSLV/
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