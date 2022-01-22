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Avoid Pledging Or Giving Security Without The Reserves - Proverbs 22:26-27 (NIV)
26 Do not be one who shakes hands in pledge
or puts up security for debts;
27 if you lack the means to pay,
your very bed will be snatched from under you.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Do not commit to debt that cannot be covered.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mufa6yhv
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