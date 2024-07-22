BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV RTE YEHOVAH'S RULES OF ENGAGEMENT 003
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
SHABBAT AFTERNOON CLASS ROAD TO EMMAUS

WHEN GOING TO WAR, WHAT ARE THE BIBLICAL RULES? ARE THERE ANY?

SCRIPTURE REFERENCES FOR THIS CLASS

Kadosh mikra scriptures Vayikra Chapter 23.

B'midbar 28.10-29.40.

Shabbat scripture B'midbar 15.32-36 Sh'mot 31.14 Sh'mot 20.8-11.


Specific Holy Day scriptures. Pesach Sh'mot 12.24 Hag Matzah Sh'mot 12.15 Habikkurim Vayikra 23.15 Shavu'ot Vayikra 23.16-21 Yom Teruah Vayikra 23.24-25. Yom kippur Vayikra 23.27-32 sukkot Vayikra 23.34-36. 39-43 Rosh chodesh B'midbar 10.10


Death penalty trial for the citizen D'varim 17.6, D'VARIM 19.15-21 B'midbar 35.22-28

WWW.BGMCTV.ORG


Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www.gab.com/BGMCTV

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org


