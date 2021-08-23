© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jennifer Doudna Discusses Gene-Editing (CRISPR)
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • August 23, 2021
March 13, 2019
"Hosted by the Institute of International Studies, as part of its Endowed Elberg Series, UC Berkeley professor, Dr. Jennifer Doudna, spoke at UC Berkeley's International House about the revolutionary gene-editing tool she co-invented, called CRISPR-Cas9.
From the IIS website:
Our technological capacity to make changes to genomic data has expanded exponentially since the 2012 discovery of CRISPR-Cas9 as an RNA-programmable genome editing tool. Over the past seven years, this genome editing platform has been used to revolutionize research, develop new agricultural crops, and even promises to cure genetic diseases. However, ethical and societal concerns abound, requiring a thoughtful and ongoing discussion among scientists and stakeholder groups."
"Hosted by the Institute of International Studies, as part of its Endowed Elberg Series, UC Berkeley professor, Dr. Jennifer Doudna, spoke at UC Berkeley's International House about the revolutionary gene-editing tool she co-invented, called CRISPR-Cas9.
From the IIS website:
Our technological capacity to make changes to genomic data has expanded exponentially since the 2012 discovery of CRISPR-Cas9 as an RNA-programmable genome editing tool. Over the past seven years, this genome editing platform has been used to revolutionize research, develop new agricultural crops, and even promises to cure genetic diseases. However, ethical and societal concerns abound, requiring a thoughtful and ongoing discussion among scientists and stakeholder groups."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.