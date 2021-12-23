© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SCIENTIFICALLY DOCUMENTED POWER OF CRYSTALS & what is a nano emulsion & debunking alkaline water!?
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • December 23, 2021
For more info: www.therootbands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Questions addressed in this AMA -Ask Me Anything Session:
1. Please explain the i on-exchange and how it relates to ROOT products
2. How does the negative/positive charge work with CleanSlate
a) how does it interact with heavy metals
b) what is the potential of ROOT products to clear graphene oxide
3. Does CleanSlate take out the essential metals i the body like silver and iron
4. How does it T i layman terms
5. How does Restore help with parasites ad fungus
6. How long does Restore work in the body
7. Should we cycle on and off the products- some do, don't have to.
Questions addressed in this AMA -Ask Me Anything Session:
1. Please explain the i on-exchange and how it relates to ROOT products
2. How does the negative/positive charge work with CleanSlate
a) how does it interact with heavy metals
b) what is the potential of ROOT products to clear graphene oxide
3. Does CleanSlate take out the essential metals i the body like silver and iron
4. How does it T i layman terms
5. How does Restore help with parasites ad fungus
6. How long does Restore work in the body
7. Should we cycle on and off the products- some do, don't have to.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.