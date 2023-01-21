Greta Thunberg, The trained monkey poster child for the climate change hoax, is exposed as an retarded,idiot, moron..

You know like everything else the group of evil super villains, known as the zionist W.E.F, says is false, they are liars. Greta, "jewish", can't be more than 13. She has the stature of a 9 y.o.child. She has the charisma of a lump of monkey shit. So how did this mongoloid, imbecile, midget become the expert, "The sky is falling" climate idiocy and hysteria about the climate. Climate change is another fear porn bullshit story for the already hysterical neurotics, that live in perpetual fear of everything.

