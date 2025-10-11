Xyanide Resurrection (2007, PSP)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Xyanide Resurrection is a shoot'em up developed by Dutch companies
Playlogic Game Factory and Engine Software, and British company Full Fat
Productions, and published by Dutch company Playlogic International. It
was only released in Europe and Japan. The game also came out for
Playstation 2 and PC.
The game is a sequel to Xyanide. The evil space witch Aguira is still alive after having escaped her death sentence, so executioner Drake has to set out once more and bring her to justice.