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COVID-19 Surveillance State!!!
Walking the Narrow Path
Walking the Narrow Path
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17 views • May 19, 2020
Don't be fooled by all the "fake news", "real news", and "conspiracy theories". While we can find truth in almost anything, there is one thing that isn't arguable throughout this p(l)andemic!

Of all the strategies used to limit the spread of Covid-19 during this pandemic, one thing has shown itself to be most effective: government surveillance of citizens using CCTV, facial recognition, and mobile phone tracking. It may seem reasonable to employ such measures when dealing with something as serious as the coronavirus. How these systems will continue to be used even after the pandemic has ended? This video will help you to see where this is all heading, and how these surveillance systems tie in perfectly with the Mark of the Beast!
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godlovejesustruthchristianityprophecyspirit666obeyend-timespreparemarkofthebeast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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