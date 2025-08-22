Clashes escalate in Kurdistan: PUK forces fire on Lahur Talabani’s Lalazar Hotel residence

Clashes escalate in Kurdistan (I posted out of order, already posted this morning the Kurdish opposition surrenders from Hotel)

PUK forces fire on Lahur Talabani’s Lalazar Hotel residence

Gunfire shows no sign of stopping

Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan footage from Channel 8 News

Adding: US forces eliminate senior ISIS leader in northern Syria

US Central Command announced an operation on August 19 in northern Syria targeting a senior ISIS* member and key financier.

According to the statement:

➖ He planned attacks in Syria and Iraq

➖ He had connections throughout the ISIS network, posing a direct threat to US and coalition forces and the new Syrian government

✅ In late July, US Central Command said its forces had killed an ISIS leader and his two accomplice sons during a raid in Syria.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia