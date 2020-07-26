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Boost Immunity! 3 Reasons Why You Should Water Fast
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75 views • July 26, 2020
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The most common question people ask about water fasting is “why?” Why would you voluntarily subject yourself to hunger and nutritional deprivation? There are many reasons to fast. Some people do it for religious or spiritual reasons; others to raise awareness for a cause.
However, there are also well-established health benefits of fasting. In today's video, I'll introduce 3 reasons why you should try water fasting if you haven’t already.
2:57 Weight Loss
5:08 Improved Cell Recycling (Autophagy)
7:26 Boost Immune System
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
#waterfasting
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
The most common question people ask about water fasting is “why?” Why would you voluntarily subject yourself to hunger and nutritional deprivation? There are many reasons to fast. Some people do it for religious or spiritual reasons; others to raise awareness for a cause.
However, there are also well-established health benefits of fasting. In today's video, I'll introduce 3 reasons why you should try water fasting if you haven’t already.
2:57 Weight Loss
5:08 Improved Cell Recycling (Autophagy)
7:26 Boost Immune System
-------
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
#waterfasting
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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