Lew White:YAHUAH: FOUR VOWELS YOD HAY UAU HAY Deceived teachers say the 22 letters of Eberith are all consonants! The script these teachers use is not the original one, but it is what was brought back from Babel. In this video, you will learn to distinguish a vowel from a consonant, improve the phonology of the Name of our Creator, and learn who, why, and how the Eberith language was altered.
