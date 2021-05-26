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T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Thaddeus Owens of Primal Hacker (Including Q&A at the end) 5-20-21.
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88 views • May 26, 2021
Thaddeus Owens brings the truths, myths and history about how 5G, 4G, LTE and man-made EMFs affect our bodies and how to protect against them.
Primal Hacker is the company name and their videos/products can be found here: https://primalhacker.com and here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeJVTckU8tc8VmKfc-4wKJA
Disclaimer: While TACTICAL values and appreciates the knowledge presented on the physical aspects of today's technology and its affects on the body, we draw our spiritual Truth from Jesus Christ, the Word of God, the Holy Spirit and the Most High God. Therefore, we do not endorse the views on spirituality/kundalini expressed on this website/youtube channel.
Primal Hacker is the company name and their videos/products can be found here: https://primalhacker.com and here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeJVTckU8tc8VmKfc-4wKJA
Disclaimer: While TACTICAL values and appreciates the knowledge presented on the physical aspects of today's technology and its affects on the body, we draw our spiritual Truth from Jesus Christ, the Word of God, the Holy Spirit and the Most High God. Therefore, we do not endorse the views on spirituality/kundalini expressed on this website/youtube channel.
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