A Day in the Life with Cannabis Jimmy in Medellin Colombia on this Monday July 31 - plus Part B conclusion of the Part A real estate post earlier today regarding nobody going back to the office
PatriotsCannabisCo
Walking around with your I phone if front of your face filming people for me is fun.  I am sure some of these people are wondering whose is this Friggin Idiot walking around making a fool of himself.  It takes courage to do what I do.

Part B - real estate - when you lose most of your office tenants because so few people are going back to the office this is what is taking these buildings down.  Plus interest rates have risen a lot and the owners don't have to money to make their new interest payments. So wa la Baby - the building sells for a huge discount and the investors get hosed. Who said commercial real estate was not risky ?

lifejimmycolombia

