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Situation Update, Oct 21, 2021 - ANALYSIS: Food rationing and FOOD RIOTS will erupt across America this winter
Health Ranger Report
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157241 views • October 21, 2021
In today’s analysis, offered both here in article format as well as in the Situation Update podcast below, I reveal why food rationing is coming to America, followed by food riots.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-21-analysis-food-rationing-to-be-announced-in-america-followed-by-food-riots-and-social-unrest.html

0:00 Intro
12:53 Food Riots
36:39 Vaccine
46:58 Summary

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mike adamsvaccinescollapsedemocratsleftistspoliticsamericahumanityeconomygenocideusachaoscrisisfood collapsemedical tyrannyexterminationhungeranti-vaxxerscrazy newssituation update
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