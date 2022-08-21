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SHOCKING REVELATION! Congress Man Thomas Massey Switched Jabs Given To The US Military.
https://rumble.com/v1gs54x-shocking-revelation-congress-man-thomas-massey-switched-jabs-given-to-the-u.html
Original Source:-
https://t.me/marksteele5g/8485
Congress Man Thomas Massey It’s officially recorded in the chambers of congress: the DOD has committed a crime by mandating an EUA drug, and they’re actively breaking the law as we speak.
This is also because the military were subjected to a bait switch and were given a different 'vaccines' than that which was approved. Emergency authorisation jabs were handed out and not a single person in the US military has received the FDA version of the 'vaccine'.
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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US Military, Bait Switched, Jabs