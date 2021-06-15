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Let Their Table Become A Snare - I Made Sackcloth Also My Garment; And I Became A Proverb To Them
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10 views • June 15, 2021
The Fullness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is truly painful, and it is a very heavy burden to bear. Our sufferings in this life are what's common to every man... Though... it leads to repentance and all that comes with it, your "Cross" is much, much more. Those who laugh or chuckle at images, movies, songs, and all that comes in this evil world are doing nothing less then throwing stones at the LORD, for what He accomplished for us. Even I myself was guilty of this, until I went through THE DOOR, and learned THE WAY to LIFE. Now the sorrow that comes with true Godly repentance changes you... "From the inside, Dr. Jones..." A once Born Again always "saved" doctrine is foolishness and contradicts everything that the Bible says. Humble yourself, take what the Spirit has already confirmed in you, stop believing what people are teaching you regardless of who they say they are, and seek all of this out and these last 3 weeks of videos for yourselves. The WORD stands alone.
Music provided by Free Vibes: https://goo.gl/NkGhTg
Dream Away by Day 7: https://soundcloud.com/day7official/dream-away
Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported (CC BY-ND 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0/
Music provided by Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
Music provided by Free Vibes: https://goo.gl/NkGhTg
Dream Away by Day 7: https://soundcloud.com/day7official/dream-away
Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported (CC BY-ND 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0/
Music provided by Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
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