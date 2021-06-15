BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let Their Table Become A Snare - I Made Sackcloth Also My Garment; And I Became A Proverb To Them
Jonathan Heller
Jonathan Heller
62 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • June 15, 2021
The Fullness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is truly painful, and it is a very heavy burden to bear. Our sufferings in this life are what's common to every man... Though... it leads to repentance and all that comes with it, your "Cross" is much, much more. Those who laugh or chuckle at images, movies, songs, and all that comes in this evil world are doing nothing less then throwing stones at the LORD, for what He accomplished for us. Even I myself was guilty of this, until I went through THE DOOR, and learned THE WAY to LIFE. Now the sorrow that comes with true Godly repentance changes you... "From the inside, Dr. Jones..." A once Born Again always "saved" doctrine is foolishness and contradicts everything that the Bible says. Humble yourself, take what the Spirit has already confirmed in you, stop believing what people are teaching you regardless of who they say they are, and seek all of this out and these last 3 weeks of videos for yourselves. The WORD stands alone.

Music provided by Free Vibes: https://goo.gl/NkGhTg
Dream Away by Day 7: https://soundcloud.com/day7official/dream-away
Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported (CC BY-ND 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0/

Music provided by Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
Keywords
biblejesus christmessiahchristjesusbible studychristianstruthchristianityharpazorapturenew testamentbiblicalgenesisprophetprophetsold testamentjesus is comingjesus saves
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Sentenced to Death in Saudi Arabia Over Facebook Post

Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Sentenced to Death in Saudi Arabia Over Facebook Post

Douglas Harrington
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Douglas Harrington
Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Jacob Thomas
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy