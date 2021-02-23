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VAX INFO, UNMELTING SNOWBALLS, TENNIS PRESIDENT GETTING BOOed & SOME NEWS HEADLINES FOR FEB 23rd
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370 views • February 23, 2021
VAX INFO, UNMELTING SNOWBALLS, TENNIS PRESIDENT GETTING BOO-ed & SOME NEWS HEADLINES FOR FEB 23rd - THE LAST DAYS
For some bizarre reason, Youtube blocked this video, so uploading it here instead.
LINKS:
https://www.openvaers.com
https://steverotter.com/texas-snow-not-melting/
https://www.z3news.com
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We can see on the openvaersa.com website, that tracks deaths and injuries from the Covid vaccines, that in the most recent week, that there have been 929 deaths related to the covid vaccine, that is an increase of 276 deaths on the previous week.
Also, we can see that the total number of overall injuries (including death) from the covid vaccines reported on this database is nearly 16000, that's 3300 more than the previous week. So obviously reported death's and injuries related to the Vaccines are on the increase, and looks like they will continue to grow.
A nurse working in the Urgent Care Dept, has reported on the number of adverse effects of people who have received the Covid Vaccines.
These are the reasons she lists why she is against it, and what she has witnessed over the past 3 weeks from patients who have taken the vaccine.
Coughing up blood
Chest pain
Shortness of breath
Persistent/unusual cough
Swelling/pain/soreness (to the entire arm, not just at the injection site)
Positive COVID test
If you want to read the whole article, you can head on over to www.Z3News.com, and look for the story titled: Prophetic Nurse warns of the dangers of the Covid Vaccine.
CREDITS:
Video production: Jordan from THE LAST DAYS
Some stories were sourced from: @Hugo Talks , @Revealing Truth , www.steverotter.com, www.z3news.com
Music: #2 Subtle Betrayal by Kevin Mcleod
Music: #3 Cumulus_Nimbus by Kevin Mcleod
For some bizarre reason, Youtube blocked this video, so uploading it here instead.
LINKS:
https://www.openvaers.com
https://steverotter.com/texas-snow-not-melting/
https://www.z3news.com
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
We can see on the openvaersa.com website, that tracks deaths and injuries from the Covid vaccines, that in the most recent week, that there have been 929 deaths related to the covid vaccine, that is an increase of 276 deaths on the previous week.
Also, we can see that the total number of overall injuries (including death) from the covid vaccines reported on this database is nearly 16000, that's 3300 more than the previous week. So obviously reported death's and injuries related to the Vaccines are on the increase, and looks like they will continue to grow.
A nurse working in the Urgent Care Dept, has reported on the number of adverse effects of people who have received the Covid Vaccines.
These are the reasons she lists why she is against it, and what she has witnessed over the past 3 weeks from patients who have taken the vaccine.
Coughing up blood
Chest pain
Shortness of breath
Persistent/unusual cough
Swelling/pain/soreness (to the entire arm, not just at the injection site)
Positive COVID test
If you want to read the whole article, you can head on over to www.Z3News.com, and look for the story titled: Prophetic Nurse warns of the dangers of the Covid Vaccine.
CREDITS:
Video production: Jordan from THE LAST DAYS
Some stories were sourced from: @Hugo Talks , @Revealing Truth , www.steverotter.com, www.z3news.com
Music: #2 Subtle Betrayal by Kevin Mcleod
Music: #3 Cumulus_Nimbus by Kevin Mcleod
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