© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates - the most evil man on earth?
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • April 26, 2020
A video showing all the warts on this monster. Would you trust him to inject your child with his concoction. Without doubt, one of the Cabal's foremost and most dangerous henchmen.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.