Pets and Tests - From Ridiculous to Absurd

In this episode of "Hamner It Out", a look is taken at a February 10, 2021 article reporting on South Korea beginning to test companion animal, pets, for coronavirus (CONvid-1984) after documenting a kitten supposedly infected with the unproven to exist "virus" after a woman and daughter, caring for the animal, contracted the "virus" after being in a "religious facility".As early as July of 2020, Texas and South Carolina had reported incidences of the CONvid-1984 in dogs. The pet in South Carolina was euthanized after testing positive for the CONvid-1984 because of a "chronic health condition" that was not named. Texas A&M University's Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences center has been "recruiting" animals (cats and dogs) for "testing" in a research study to learn more about "animal exposure and transmission pathways". In fact, the Texas Animal Health Commission updated their webpage for veterinarians on October 26, 2020 to cover CONvid-1984 in animals, indicating the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is maintaining a list of "infected" animals across the united States. With what do most individuals associate the USDA? Are you getting the picture?On October 30, 2020, CNN reported that tests for the CONvid were being given to animals by US scientists to include dolphins, a meerkat, monkey, gorilla, coatimundi (from the raccoon family), civets, camels, orca whales, alpacas, and a bush baby.And, in August of 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its website for veterinary clinics treating animals during the "plan-demic scam-demic".It's only a matter of time before this absurdity is applied to livestock – America's animal food supply.Be vigilant, do your own research, ditch the fear and resist!!Catch you on the flip side!Sources: