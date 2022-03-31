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And We Know 3.30.2022 Major EXPOSURE on SO MANY LEVELS! J@BS, children, Ukr@ine, Azov, Hellywood... PRAY!
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1273 views • March 31, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Another set of data is unloading… more info on the court cases and info covering the jab… we will start with that… we will watch a clip of a student who understands how the government lies, more on Durham, the laptop… Ukraine children sharing their truth about the Azov Battalion and rated PG-13 material at the end exposing shock in politicians life behind the scenes.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz1srt-3.30.22-major-exposure-on-so-many-levels-jbs-children-ukrine-azov-hellywood.html
Another set of data is unloading… more info on the court cases and info covering the jab… we will start with that… we will watch a clip of a student who understands how the government lies, more on Durham, the laptop… Ukraine children sharing their truth about the Azov Battalion and rated PG-13 material at the end exposing shock in politicians life behind the scenes.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz1srt-3.30.22-major-exposure-on-so-many-levels-jbs-children-ukrine-azov-hellywood.html
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