We Escaped Canada to Save Our Family — 14 Months in El Salvador

After 14 months of living in El Salvador, I can finally say this — leaving Canada wasn’t just a move, it was an escape. In this emotional video, I share the real reasons our family of five fled Canada and found peace, safety, and freedom in El Salvador.

From the incredible kindness of Salvadoran people and the affordable cost of living, to the shocking contrast between Canada’s rising crime and El Salvador’s safety — this story might change how you see both countries forever.

We’ll also break down our monthly budget (including rent, utilities, groceries, and more), how we’ve adjusted to the language, and what daily life truly feels like here.

If you’ve ever thought about moving abroad for safety, freedom, or a better quality of life, this video is for you.

📍 Location: El Salvador 🇸🇻

💰 Currency: USD (U.S. Dollars)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family: Family of five (Canadian expats)

🕒 Timeline: 14 months living in El Salvador

🔑 Key Takeaways:

Why we left Canada to protect our family









Real monthly cost of living in El Salvador

What daily life and culture are like here

How safe El Salvador really is under Bukele

Adjusting to the Spanish language and local schools

Our honest reflection after 14 months abroad





