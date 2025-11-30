BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We Escaped Canada to Save Our Family — 14 Months in El Salvador
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 followers
85 views • 1 day ago

After 14 months of living in El Salvador, I can finally say this — leaving Canada wasn’t just a move, it was an escape. In this emotional video, I share the real reasons our family of five fled Canada and found peace, safety, and freedom in El Salvador.

From the incredible kindness of Salvadoran people and the affordable cost of living, to the shocking contrast between Canada’s rising crime and El Salvador’s safety — this story might change how you see both countries forever.

We’ll also break down our monthly budget (including rent, utilities, groceries, and more), how we’ve adjusted to the language, and what daily life truly feels like here.

If you’ve ever thought about moving abroad for safety, freedom, or a better quality of life, this video is for you.

📍 Location: El Salvador 🇸🇻

 💰 Currency: USD (U.S. Dollars)

 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family: Family of five (Canadian expats)

 🕒 Timeline: 14 months living in El Salvador

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


🔑 Key Takeaways:

Why we left Canada to protect our family



Real monthly cost of living in El Salvador

What daily life and culture are like here

How safe El Salvador really is under Bukele

Adjusting to the Spanish language and local schools

Our honest reflection after 14 months abroad


🎬 Related Videos:

13 Months in El Salvador: What We’ve Learned So Far https://youtu.be/zXfLP6cJ-yQ



Why We Moved Our Family to El Salvador from Canada https://youtu.be/raaq9QcWjKA



Cost of Living in El Salvador 2025 | Full Family Budget Breakdown https://youtu.be/tuYkJC0YjuE



Residency Renewal Process in El Salvador (F-20 & F-24) https://youtu.be/PwjrneZe-k0


🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


Follow Us on Social Media:

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


🔍 Related Keywords:

life in el salvador 2025, moving to el salvador from canada, expats in el salvador, el salvador cost of living, el salvador safety 2025, bukele success story, living abroad with family, retiring in el salvador, canadian expats, digital nomad el salvador, el salvador real life, el salvador vlog, expat life central america, el salvador vs canada, why we left canada, el salvador life update, cost of living breakdown el salvador, el salvador for foreigners, expat family living abroad, moving to latin america


📈 Trending Hashtags:

#ElSalvador #LifeInElSalvador #ExpatFamily #MovingToElSalvador #CostOfLiving #CanadianExpat #Bukele #CentralAmerica #ElSalvadorVlog #WhyWeLeftCanada #ElSalvadorLife #FreedomAbroad #PlanBCountry #ExpatsInElSalvador #ElSalvadorSafety


📢 Call to Action:

If you’ve ever dreamed of a freer, simpler life abroad — watch this video until the end. Hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and COMMENT your thoughts below. Every interaction helps this story reach more people who need to hear the truth about life in El Salvador.


Keywords
living abroadfreedom abroadlife in el salvadorel salvador safetyel salvador cost of livingel salvador vlogcanadian expatsexpat familyel salvador freedomplan b countrybukele el salvadorwhy we left canadael salvador experienceel salvador vs canadacanadian family in el salvadorel salvador family lifeel salvador journeymoving to el salvador from canadaexpats in el salvador 2025central america expat lifecost of living breakdownel salvador real lifemoving to central americael salvador storyliving abroad with kids
Chapters

🕓 Video Timeline:

00:00Introduction

00:49 The People and the Culture

07:22 The Cost of Living

16:27 The Food

19:47 Safety and Security

22:00 Adjusting to the Language

25:52 Infrastructure and Utilities

27:56 Reflecting on the Journey

