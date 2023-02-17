Create New Account
Raw Egg Nationalist: Nowhere To Hide From World Government, We Must Stand & Fight
Raw Egg Nationalist discusses the ancient understanding between diet and social control and how food plays a key role in the enslavement as well as the liberation of humanity. The original Great Reset took place during the Agricultural Revolution with a transformation from animal-based agriculture to a plant-based diet. WEF's Great Reset seeks a global corporate governance where the citizenry once again returns to a meatless diet. Climate Migration will be one of the key ways globalism is advanced. We've been on a civilizational trajectory where liberalism has led to the liberation of humankind from itself which is essentially transhumanism. There is nowhere to hide from world government, we have to stand and fight, here and now.


About Raw Egg Nationalist

Raw Egg Nationalist is the star of the recent Tucker Carlson documentary The End of Men, author of multiple books on health and fitness, and figurehead of the raw egg nationalism movement.


His latest book, "The Eggs Benedict Option", is the ultimate guide to the Great Reset plan for food, and how we can resist it and usher in a new pro-human future. The book is available now from antelopehillpublishing.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other third-party retailers.


NOW ANNOUNCING: The MAN'S WORLD Magazine website and store. Visit the new MAN'S WORLD website (mansworldmag.org) to view every issue of the magazine and buy amazing exclusive merchandise, including based t-shirts and much more!


