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TIME IS NOW... HOW TO GET ENGAGED!
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0 view • September 15, 2021
Calling all Christian Conservative Constitutional people to stand in local community meetings across America! So many ask... Why? How? Well, find a local School Board Meeting, local City or County Board meeting, a local State meeting. Make your elected officers know you are watching and will gather a storm of support to ensure the U.S. Constitution is the only rule of law, that Biblical values are included in all actions taken. Be respectful, but prepared!
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