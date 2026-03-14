Parents, gather your little kids together, and have a barn dance in your living room!



Chicken Moves

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video animation, lyrics and AI Voice/Music



chorus



Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves

Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves





verse



Let's do the chicken walk, Let's do the chicken walk



Fluff your feathers out, fluff your feathers out



Wag your tail feathers, wag your tail feathers





chorus



Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves



Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves



verse



Flap your wings now, Flap your wings now



Scratch and peck now, scratch and peck now



Do the Chicken hop, do the chicken hop





chorus

Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves



Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves





Bridge

Do the rooster dance, do the rooster dance

Drop your wing now, drop your wing now

Circle round the dance floor

Circle round the dance floor





chorus

Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves

Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves



Do The Chicken Train..... Do The Chicken Train......



Do The Chicken Train..... Do The Chicken Train......



Do The Chicken Train..... Do The Chicken Train......





Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves



Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves



Do the Rooster crow! Cockadoodledoo!