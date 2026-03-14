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Parents, gather your little kids together, and have a barn dance in your living room!
Chicken Moves
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video animation, lyrics and AI Voice/Music
chorus
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
verse
Let's do the chicken walk, Let's do the chicken walk
Fluff your feathers out, fluff your feathers out
Wag your tail feathers, wag your tail feathers
chorus
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
verse
Flap your wings now, Flap your wings now
Scratch and peck now, scratch and peck now
Do the Chicken hop, do the chicken hop
chorus
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
Bridge
Do the rooster dance, do the rooster dance
Drop your wing now, drop your wing now
Circle round the dance floor
Circle round the dance floor
chorus
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
Do The Chicken Train..... Do The Chicken Train......
Do The Chicken Train..... Do The Chicken Train......
Do The Chicken Train..... Do The Chicken Train......
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
Let's do some chicken moves baby, Let's do some chicken moves
Do the Rooster crow! Cockadoodledoo!