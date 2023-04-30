It's STARTING! This Is How They Will Track Everything You Do

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MIRRORED from Redacted
Apr 25, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6urS4l5b-6k
Today the European central bank announced the beginning process for the roll out of the digital euro. While at the same time new penalties are now in place for people that use cash above €1000. You'll be fined and possibly imprisoned. We are watching freedom slip away in the face of fascism. We need to fight back against CBDC's or Central Bank Digital Currencies.