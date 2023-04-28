Ο Εθνικισμός στην Ελλάδα

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Λοχαγού ε.α. Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου στο «Ελεύθερο Ανοιχτό Πανεπιστήμιο Πολιτών» με θέμα τον Εθνικισμό στην Ελλάδα.
Τι είναι ο εθνικισμός; Τι είναι η Ελληνική Δημοκρατία;
Τι είναι ο κοινοβουλευτισμός; Ποια η σχέση των Ελλήνων με τα ξένα εθνικιστικά κινήματα κατά την εποχή του μεσοπολέμου;
Τι θα πρέπει να αποτελεί το «σύνθημα» και τον «δρόμο» του σύγχρονου Ελληνικού εθνικιστικού κινήματος;
