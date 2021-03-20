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PARADISE LOST - DARKER THOUGHTS
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154 views • March 20, 2021
Brand new video i made , placed on another PARADISE LOST MASTERPIECE!!!
Drifting through loss
We escape from the cost of the pain
The healing through years
So obscured by the tears, and the strain
But this one-way street you're on
You'll never be fulfilled
And this one-way street you're on
Is gonna get you killed
Healing. The lost
So delusional hollow and vague
Ascending through fear
As emotionless dreams of the grave
But this one-way street you're on
You'll never be fulfilled
And this one-way street you're on
Is gonna get you killed
Onto a higher ground, a youthful lie, no warning, death
Hiding is truth in all us
Another fired down, do or die it's just despair
Hiding the truth in all us
God asks not to kill
God asks not to kill
God asks not
Godless sworn to kill
Godless sworn to kill
God asks not
With inner peace gone, you pray
All those darker thoughts are coming back to stay
With inner peace gone you've paid
All those darker thoughts are coming back to stay
Godless sworn to kill
Annihilation
Godless sworn to kill
Annihilation
God asks not to kill
God asks not to kill
God asks not
Godless born to kill
Godless born to kill
God asks not..........
Drifting through loss
We escape from the cost of the pain
The healing through years
So obscured by the tears, and the strain
But this one-way street you're on
You'll never be fulfilled
And this one-way street you're on
Is gonna get you killed
Healing. The lost
So delusional hollow and vague
Ascending through fear
As emotionless dreams of the grave
But this one-way street you're on
You'll never be fulfilled
And this one-way street you're on
Is gonna get you killed
Onto a higher ground, a youthful lie, no warning, death
Hiding is truth in all us
Another fired down, do or die it's just despair
Hiding the truth in all us
God asks not to kill
God asks not to kill
God asks not
Godless sworn to kill
Godless sworn to kill
God asks not
With inner peace gone, you pray
All those darker thoughts are coming back to stay
With inner peace gone you've paid
All those darker thoughts are coming back to stay
Godless sworn to kill
Annihilation
Godless sworn to kill
Annihilation
God asks not to kill
God asks not to kill
God asks not
Godless born to kill
Godless born to kill
God asks not..........
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