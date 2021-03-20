PARADISE LOST - DARKER THOUGHTS

Brand new video i made , placed on another PARADISE LOST MASTERPIECE!!!

Drifting through loss

We escape from the cost of the pain

The healing through years

So obscured by the tears, and the strain



But this one-way street you're on

You'll never be fulfilled

And this one-way street you're on

Is gonna get you killed



Healing. The lost

So delusional hollow and vague

Ascending through fear

As emotionless dreams of the grave



But this one-way street you're on

You'll never be fulfilled

And this one-way street you're on

Is gonna get you killed



Onto a higher ground, a youthful lie, no warning, death

Hiding is truth in all us

Another fired down, do or die it's just despair

Hiding the truth in all us



God asks not to kill

God asks not to kill

God asks not

Godless sworn to kill

Godless sworn to kill

God asks not



With inner peace gone, you pray

All those darker thoughts are coming back to stay

With inner peace gone you've paid

All those darker thoughts are coming back to stay



Godless sworn to kill

Annihilation

Godless sworn to kill

Annihilation



God asks not to kill

God asks not to kill

God asks not

Godless born to kill

Godless born to kill

God asks not..........