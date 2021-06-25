JOHN McAFEE - McAfee's Video About the "DEEP STATE"

John David McAfee was a British-American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate. In 1987 he wrote the first commercial anti-virus software, founding McAfee Associates to sell his creation. McAfee resigned in 1994 and sold his remaining stake in the company.



In this video he shares his thoughts on the “Deep State”.



McAfee was found dead in his jail cell, in June 2021, from an alleged suicide. In my opinion I think that is total bullshit.



My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.