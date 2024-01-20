Raggedly Dog Still Waits For Her Guardian Who Passed Away l Animal in Crisis Ep 397

Kritter Klub
Jan 18, 2024
A dirty stray dog has been wandering this town for 4 years... She left her puppies to a lady who has been feeding her, but she won't come near the lady. Why has she been living on the street for 4 years?
What is she waiting for? Watch the rescue and her makeover!
