Why night stopped being the infantryman's friend - Rybar

For centuries, night was one of the main allies of a fighter on the front. Once the sun set below the horizon, the intensity of combat would decrease, and under the cover of darkness, one could move much more safely.

Even the spread of night vision devices and thermal scopes did not lead to the complete disappearance of night's protective properties. And it seemed that with the "drone revolution" it should be the same — isn't it easier to move in the dark than during the day under a swarm of UAVs?

But now that's no longer the case.

Now, regardless of the time of day, Russian fighters face a mass of Ukrainian drones, and the enemy faces a mass of "Upyrs," KVN and other products of unmanned aircraft manufacturing. Darkness today does not save.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 23, 2026

▪️ Another day of massive drone attacks by the enemy. Between 07:00 and 20:00 the Russian Defense Ministry reported on 231 downed aircraft-type UAVs. At night, the attacks continued, and by the morning in the Leningrad region, more than 50 drones were shot down, there were damages on the ground, in Primorsk they are extinguishing a fuel tank in the port, a residential building in the area of the village Izora of the Gatchina district was damaged. At night, the air defense system was also working, among other things, over Smolensk. Donetsk also repelled drone attacks.

▪️ In the Odessa region, there were arrivals at the port of Chornomorsk (Ilyichivsk). Strikes were carried out on Kramatorsk. In the evening, up to 50 "Hera" drones were observed moving towards Kremenchuk, around 22:30 (Moscow time) there were explosions. Also, our UAVs were working on targets in the Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

▪️ In the Bryansk region FPV drones attacked the village Satchkovichi of the Klimovsky district, the APK "Miratorg", an employee of the complex was injured. In the village Sosnitsa of the Sevsky district, two people were injured. The UAVs of the aircraft type were heading to the Leningrad region through the Bryansk region: in the sky of the border region, only 121 drones were shot down during the day.

▪️On the Sumy direction the GR "North" reports that in the course of stubborn battles, our forces advanced (up to 300 m) in the Sumy region on eighteen sections and in the Glukhov region on two. Opposite the junction of the Kursk and Bryansk regions southeast of the village Sopych (Shostka district), the village Potapovka was liberated. In the Krasnopolsky district (opposite the Red Yaruga of the Belgorod region), in the course of a fierce infantry battle, our assault units advanced up to 900 meters.

▪️ In the Kursk region, there are daily shellings of front-line evacuated areas. In addition, yesterday the AFU hit the city of Rylysk, two civilians were injured.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, missile attacks on social objects in the village Bytsenkov of the Krasnyaya Yaruga district were carried out by the AFU, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Graivoron, an FPV drone hit a civilian car, a civilian was injured. In Shebekino, as a result of a drone attack on a car, a civilian was injured.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GR "North" is fighting near Volchansk, around the perimeter of the Volchansky Khutors, it is burning down enemy strong points with TOS strikes.

▪️ On the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces control the north of the right bank of the city, advancing in the area of Petropavlovka, south of - they control most of Kurilovka.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting near Minkovka. The Russian Armed Forces are advancing on the direction of Lipovka - Nikiforovka - Ray-Aleksandrovka.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, there are constant strikes of FAB and heavy weapons on enemy positions in the built-up area.

▪️ On the Dobropillsk direction, small groups of our infantry are gathering near the village Novy Donbass, the enemy is counterattacking. To the west and northwest of the Rodniksky - high intensity battles.

▪️ The GR "East" continues to advance to the west and northwest of Gulyaipole. On the Dnepropetrovsk direction, new counterattacks of the AFU on armored vehicles (2 BMBs were destroyed) under the cover of fog across the fields from the directions of Kolomitsy and Dobropasovo to Novoaleksandrovka.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles in the area of Stepnogorsk, Novoboykovka, Novoyakovlevka, Pavlovki.

▪️ On the Kherson direction, constant mutual drone attacks across the Dnieper.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors